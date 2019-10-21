Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Twitter Rolls Out Dark Mode Theme ‘Light Out’ for Android Users

Twitter's Light Out mode turns the app's UI to a more battery-efficient pitch-black instead of the dark theme's usual dark blue/grey.

Trending Desk

October 21, 2019, 1:43 PM IST
Twitter Rolls Out Dark Mode Theme ‘Light Out’ for Android Users
Image for Representation (Source:Twitter/Alta Densidad)

Microblogging site Twitter has started rolling out its dark mode theme called ‘Light Out’ to Android users six months after it was initially rolled out on iOS in March this year. However, only the alpha version of the Twitter app will get the new feature. The Light Out mode is different than the usual dark theme and works specifically well for smartphones using OLED display. It turns the user interface of the Twitter app to pitch black instead of dark blue/grey in the Dark theme, which helps in saving more battery.

To switch on the Light Out mode on your Twitter app, go to the Settings and Privacy option on the app, under which you will find the Display and sound button. Clicking on it will show you the dark mode appearance menu, under which you will find two options of ‘Dim’ and ‘Light Out’ if you are an alpha user. Select ‘Light Out’ to activate the mode on your device. According to reports, the OLED-friendly Lights Out dark mode is currently available for users on alpha version 8.19.0-alpha.03 of Twitter for Android.

Though the Lights Out mode has made its way to Android, there is still no information about when the ‘automatic’ dark mode theme will come to the platform. The automatic dark mode allows users to switch from light to the dark mode theme of their choice according to their timezone. This saves users’ time and energy in modifying the settings of the app separately.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
