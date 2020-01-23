Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Twitter Rolls Out New Emoji Reactions for Direct Messages

To send an emoji reaction, either hover over the message and click/tap on the heart button, or double-tap on the message and select a pop-up emoji reaction.

IANS

Updated:January 23, 2020, 2:04 PM IST
Image for Representation (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Microblogging site Twitter rolled out new emoji reactions for Direct Messages to all users on the web, iOS and Android. It is similar to the functionality that Facebook added to Messenger back in 2017, which enables users to allocate an emoji response to each specific message. The official Twitter account teased the feature sharing the string of emoji that will be available once the feature is live.

To add an emoji reaction, hover over the message and click/tap on the heart button called a 'reaction button'. A user can also double-tap on the message and select an emoji reaction after the pop-up. "Say more with new emoji reactions for Direct Messages. To add a reaction, click the icon that appears when you hover over the message on the web or double-tap the message on mobile and select an emoji from the pop-up," the company said in a tweet.

The latest feature includes seven new reactions and one can add an emoji reaction to any type of Direct Message be it text or media attachments.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
