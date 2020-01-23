Twitter Rolls Out New Emoji Reactions for Direct Messages
To send an emoji reaction, either hover over the message and click/tap on the heart button, or double-tap on the message and select a pop-up emoji reaction.
Image for Representation (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Microblogging site Twitter rolled out new emoji reactions for Direct Messages to all users on the web, iOS and Android. It is similar to the functionality that Facebook added to Messenger back in 2017, which enables users to allocate an emoji response to each specific message. The official Twitter account teased the feature sharing the string of emoji that will be available once the feature is live.
Say more with new emoji reactions for Direct Messages!
To add a reaction, click the ❤️➕ icon that appears when you hover over the message on web or double tap the message on mobile and select an emoji from the pop-up.
For more about DM reactions: https://t.co/sdMumGDBYl https://t.co/QxMVmGt8eY
— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 22, 2020
To add an emoji reaction, hover over the message and click/tap on the heart button called a 'reaction button'. A user can also double-tap on the message and select an emoji reaction after the pop-up. "Say more with new emoji reactions for Direct Messages. To add a reaction, click the icon that appears when you hover over the message on the web or double-tap the message on mobile and select an emoji from the pop-up," the company said in a tweet.
The latest feature includes seven new reactions and one can add an emoji reaction to any type of Direct Message be it text or media attachments.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saif Ali Khan Opens up on Divorce with Amrita Singh and Its Impact on Sara, Ibrahim
- Fan Asks Shah Rukh Khan the Rent of a Room in Mannat, Superstar Quotes This Price
- Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri Breaks up with Housemate Paras Chhabra?
- WhatsApp Dark Mode is Now Rolling Out: Here is How to Make it Work For You
- Microsoft Accidentally Exposed Data of 250 Million Users; Why Aren't We Shocked Anymore?