Twitter Rolls Out New Interface For Web-Users
With this update, Twitter has kept in mind little aesthetic updates to make it easier to see who all are involved in a conversation.
Micro-blogging site Twitter is rolling out a new interface for web-users that comes with some shortcuts, an updated trending section and a newly-designed emoji button. "A new Twitter is coming. Some of you got an opt-in to try it now. Check out the emoji button, quick keyboard shortcuts, upgraded trends, advanced search and more," the company tweeted early on Wednesday.
With this update, Twitter has kept in mind little aesthetic updates to make it easier to see who all are involved in a conversation. "These changes, alongside the way Twitter's desktop version has condensed from three columns into two, should make it easier to both read and send tweets," The Verge reported.
The micro-blogging site is planning on releasing many new updates to the app, including a battery-saving darker mode for the interface. "Beta testing for several new Twitter features, including status updates and reply functionality, hasn't started yet," the report added. There has been no official date announcement from Twitter about a broader roll-out of the new desktop-version of the app.
