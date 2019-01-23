English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Twitter Rolls Out New Interface For Web-Users

With this update, Twitter has kept in mind little aesthetic updates to make it easier to see who all are involved in a conversation.

IANS

Updated:January 23, 2019, 1:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Twitter Rolls Out New Interface For Web-Users
Twitter Rolls Out New Interface For Web-Users
Loading...
Micro-blogging site Twitter is rolling out a new interface for web-users that comes with some shortcuts, an updated trending section and a newly-designed emoji button. "A new Twitter is coming. Some of you got an opt-in to try it now. Check out the emoji button, quick keyboard shortcuts, upgraded trends, advanced search and more," the company tweeted early on Wednesday.

With this update, Twitter has kept in mind little aesthetic updates to make it easier to see who all are involved in a conversation. "These changes, alongside the way Twitter's desktop version has condensed from three columns into two, should make it easier to both read and send tweets," The Verge reported.

The micro-blogging site is planning on releasing many new updates to the app, including a battery-saving darker mode for the interface. "Beta testing for several new Twitter features, including status updates and reply functionality, hasn't started yet," the report added. There has been no official date announcement from Twitter about a broader roll-out of the new desktop-version of the app.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram