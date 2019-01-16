English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Twitter Rolls Out Reverse-Chronological Timeline Option For Android

Like on iOS, Android users can now switch between seeing top tweets and the latest tweets first by tapping the sparkle icon on the top right corner of the app.

IANS

Updated:January 16, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
Twitter Rolls Out Reverse-Chronological Timeline Option For Android (Representational image)
Micro-blogging platform Twitter has rolled out the reverse-chronological timeline for Android smartphone users that would enable them to switch to the timeline view of their choice.

"Like on iOS, Android users can now switch between seeing top tweets and the latest tweets first by tapping the sparkle icon on the top right corner of the app," The Verge reported on Tuesday.

This was Twitter's traditional timeline-viewing choice for users until four years ago when it decided to switch to an algorithm-based viewing, in an attempt to experiment with how best to display feeds to users on its platform.

The feature was long-awaited by users who preferred to use Twitter for its original function of keeping up with live events in real time, the report added. The optional feature was first brought back to iOS users earlier in December and is yet to be released for web.
