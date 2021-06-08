Twitter Says Committed to Comply With Govt New IT Guidelines, Asks For A Week's Time

In the latest development in the government vs Twitter saga, social media company Twitter has told the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) that it is “committed to complying" with all clauses of the intermediary guidelines of the government and has asked for a week’s time from the government, officials familiar with the matter said on Monday. This comes days after the government issued an ultimatum to the company. The government had on Sunday said that Twitter would have to face “unintended consequences" that involve it losing its legal protection from criminal liability for user content if it does not comply with the new rules for digital content.

“Twitter highlighted that there have been some difficulties in making appointments for some key personnel and has sought a week’s time to comply with the most of the provisions, while saying that it will implement all provisions as soon as possible, an IT Ministry official was quoted in a Hindustan Times report as saying. Twitter, on the other hand, said in a statement on Monday that it is making every effort to comply with the new guidelines while continuing a constructive dialogue with the government.

The IT ministry official also told HT that Twitter is also looking to set up an office in India, as required under the new IT rules that seek a physical address for significant social media intermediaries.

The IT and Digital Media Rules of 2021 came in force on May 25. The guidelines require digital companies to change how they regulate content, appoint nodal officers for compliance and grievance redressal, and adopt features like traceability of messages and voluntary user verification.

