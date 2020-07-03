Twitter Says It May Allow Users to 'Edit' Tweets But Under One Condition

Twitter says it will roll out the much-anticipated Edit button if everyone wears a face mask to help health authorities fight the Covid-19 pandemic globally. In a series of tweets, the micro-blogging platform emphasised on maintaining social distancing and wear a mask. "You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask," Twitter said on Thursday.

"Everyone means EVERYONE". Twitter users have been asking for an Edit button to avoid embarrassment when they accidentally send tweets with typos and spelling errors. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has said the Edit button will "probably" never happen.

"We started as an SMS, text message service. And as you all know, when you send a text, you can't really take it back. We wanted to preserve that vibe, that feeling, in the early days," Dorsey said recently. Users immediately reacted to Twitter's new offer for an Edit button. "Ok, Twitter has now given me one reason not to wear a mask," tweeted columnist Doug Saunders Another commented: "Ok, I'm going to stop wearing a mask then because an edit button would be utter chaos and everyone at Twitter has always known it".

