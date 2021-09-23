Twitter Says It Will Fix Disappearing Tweets Issue With Future Updates

Twitter has announced that the company is planning to make changes to prevent tweets from disappearing from the timeline when users are reading them. In a series of tweets, the company said that updates would be rolled out over the next two months to stop this error. If you’ve been using the Twitter app, there’s a chance that a tweet you be might be reading disappears abruptly as soon as a new tweet from another follower comes as a reply. The tweet in the question moves upwards due to the platform’s auto-refresh capabilities. Twitter’s update to address the issue would likely be from the server-side; however, users are still advised to use the latest version of the app.

Twitter also explained the issue in a separate tweet. Here’s what the social media giant said: “A Tweet would move up the timeline as replies were added to the ongoing convo. Since some convos can evolve quickly, this made it so you didn’t see the same Tweet repeated in the TL [timeline]. Our changes will keep your TL fresh and keep Tweets from disappearing mid-read."

Let’s talk about Tweets disappearing from view mid-read when the timeline seems to auto-refresh. We know it’s a frustrating experience, so we’re working on changing it.Over the next two months, we’ll be rolling out updates to the way we show you Tweets so they don’t disappear. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Twitter is testing new labels on the platform to let users know when they are interacting with a bot account. It said the feature aims to make it “easier to identify GoodBots and their automated Tweets with new labels." Twitter bots are accounts controlled by bot software that may appear a legitimate profile at times. Their primary purpose is to tweet and retweet content for specific goals on a large scale. Twitter bots can be helpful for services such as broadcasting weather emergencies in real-time, sharing informative content en masse, and generating automatic replies via direct messaging. These can be also used to troll or for political propaganda to influence others. The company is also planning to automatically block hateful messages. Users who activate the new ‘Safety Mode’ will see their “mentions" filtered for seven days so that they don’t see messages flagged as likely to contain hate speech or insults.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here