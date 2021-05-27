Twitter Spaces Audio Chatroom is Now Accessible via Mobile and Desktop Browsers

Twitter is expanding Twitter Spaces, its audio-based chatroom inspired by Clubhouse, to its web client, the company announced earlier today. Until now, the Twitter Spaces chatroom was limited to the app for iOS and Android. The micro-blogging website announced that the feature would not only come to the desktop, but is also usable on mobile browsers. The method to join Spaces on the web remains unclear, as the app lets users know who’s hosting a session via the Fleets bar. Users on the Twitter app can also join the chatroom by individually going to a profile (provided they’re hosting Spaces). With the latest development, the social media giant will hope to rival Clubhouse that recently debuted on the Android ecosystem, and other audio-based chat platforms.

Twitter also shared screenshots of how the Spaces chatroom looks on the web client. The company highlights that users will continue to get a preview of the chatroom before joining similar to the Android and iOS app. Once a user joins the Twitter Spaces, the bar will sit on the right side (above the messages shortcut) of the screen, letting users browse through the platform as usual. The company has also confirmed to The Verge that Spaces cannot be hosted via the desktop version, though the ability might roll out soon. Twitter is also yet to expand Fleets, Twitter’s own take on disappearing Tweets - inspired by Instagram and Snapchat story, to the web client. Meanwhile, Twitter Spaces’ biggest rival Clubhouse rolled out the Android version app earlier this month, after being available on iOS for over a year. The app clocked over one million downloads in less than a week after Android debut, but it still retains the invite only-status. Twitter Spaces does not come with any invite-only hassle, as the platform is integrated into the main app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here