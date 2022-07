Twitter Starts Clearout Process, 30 Per Cent Employees From Talent Acquisition Team Laid Off

Twitter has laid off 30 per cent of employees from its talent acquisition team amid the $44 billion takeover by Elon Musk, the media reported on Friday.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed these layoffs to TechCrunch, without divulging further details or the number of employees affected. The sacked employees will receive severance packages and the company will “reprioritise’ the remaining recruitment staff.

Twitter had earlier announced to halt most hiring across divisions.

As Twitter paused hiring, the micro-blogging platform last month shifted employees away from audio Spaces, Communities and newsletters verticals for areas that “will have the greatest positive impact on the public conversation”.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal in May fired consumer product leader Kayvon Beykpour and head of revenue product Bruce Falck, saying there is a hiring freeze now and Twitter will also pause spending in most areas.

Agrawal had said that the company will also be reviewing all extended offers to determine criticality and those that should be pulled back.

“We are not planning company-wide layoffs, but leaders will continue making changes to their organizations to improve efficiencies as needed,” Agrawal had said in a memo to employees.

Twitter has paused most hiring and backfills, except for business-critical roles as determined by ‘Staff’ members.

“Some have been asking why a lame-duck’ CEO would make these changes if we’re getting acquired anyway. While I expect the deal to close, we need to be prepared for all scenarios and always do what’s right for Twitter,” Agrawal had said.

