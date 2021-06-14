Twitter Starts Looking for Nodal and Grievance Officers Amid Spat With Govt Over IT Rules 2021

Twitter has posted job openings for Nodal Officer and Resident Grievance Officer - the two key positions mandated by the central government’s new Information Technology Rules, 2021 drafted for social media platforms. As per the new order, all social media platforms with more than 50 lakh (five million) users will need to appoint a Chief Compliance Officer, a Nodal Contact Person, and a Resident Grievance Officer from India to smoothen the grievance mechanism for citizens. The officers will need to acknowledge queries with 24 hours and resolve them in 15 days from the date of receipt. After the order came into place last month, Twitter expressed concerns and said the new rules potentially threaten freedom of expression. The Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) then responded by saying Twitter’s statement is an attempt to defame India to hide their own follies. The relationship between the two soured thereafter, leading the government to issue a “one last notice" to comply with the new IT rules, 2021. Last week, Twitter said it was making every effort to comply with the new guidelines and will provide the details of its Chief Compliance Officer within a week.

Details of these job postings are available on the company’s career and official LinkedIn page. The description for the Nodal Officer reads, “You will be responsible for coordination with the law enforcement and government agencies in India to oversee the process of responding to reports, orders, and complaints, guided at all times by our mission to defend and respect the voices of the people who use our service in India. You will be the primary link for coordination between Twitter and these agencies on all legal requests relating to Twitter’s platform, including requests for content removal and user data disclosure." The position is ideal for a mid-to-senior-career professional with prior experience interfacing with the public or government officials on issues of national importance for a minimum of six years. The Resident Grievance Officer will oversee the grievance redressal mechanism of complaints from the people who use Twitter in India. The position is ideal for a seasoned professional with prior experience interfacing with the public or government officials on issues of national importance.

Readers must note that the new rules do not affect users in the way they interact with any social media platform. However, their posts can be questioned by authorities if they violate community guidelines.

