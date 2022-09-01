Twitter Starts Testing Edit Button With Users Who Pay For Its Service

Twitter has officially started testing its edit button with select users across the globe. The platform shared this update with a cheeky tweet on Thursday, showing us a glimpse of how the edit feature will look for the user.

The post says if you see an edit Tweet, that’s because we’re testing the edit button. The edited tweet will look like this. You will have a pencil icon with the label ‘last edited’ along with the time of the edit.

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

Twitter is bringing the feature to its paid subscribers for now, which is called Twitter Blue. This service is available in countries like the US, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia for now.

The clamour for an edit button on Twitter has been going on for years but finally the platform decided that it’s time to hear its user’s wishes.

Earlier this year, the edit button was confirmed by the micro-blogging platform, much to the rejoice of millions of Tweeple using the platform. Twitter Blue is available in the aforementioned countries for a monthly fee of $4.99 (Rs 400 approx). Users will have 30 minutes to make any changes to their existing tweet. The changes can be made multiple times. Keeping this time limit will ensure that a tweet’s context is not changed regularly.

Bringing the edit feature to its paid subscribers is a smart decision, as it could bring more people from these countries to the paid Twitter version. Having said that, in other markets, especially like India, the paid service lure might not tempt enough users to the company’s liking,

So we are hoping that the Twitter edit button gradually becomes a mainstream feature, available to both free and paid Twitter users.

