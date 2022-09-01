CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#KoffeeWithKaran#Ganeshotsav
Home » News » Tech » Twitter Starts Testing Edit Button With Users Who Pay For Its Service
1-MIN READ

Twitter Starts Testing Edit Button With Users Who Pay For Its Service

By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: September 01, 2022, 19:10 IST

San Francisco

Twitter edit button is here

Twitter edit button is here

The most-awaited feature on Twitter is coming to select markets this month and should be rolled out to other countries in the near future.

Twitter has officially started testing its edit button with select users across the globe. The platform shared this update with a cheeky tweet on Thursday, showing us a glimpse of how the edit feature will look for the user.

The post says if you see an edit Tweet, that’s because we’re testing the edit button. The edited tweet will look like this. You will have a pencil icon with the label ‘last edited’ along with the time of the edit.

Twitter is bringing the feature to its paid subscribers for now, which is called Twitter Blue. This service is available in countries like the US, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia for now.

The clamour for an edit button on Twitter has been going on for years but finally the platform decided that it’s time to hear its user’s wishes.

twitter edit

Earlier this year, the edit button was confirmed by the micro-blogging platform, much to the rejoice of millions of Tweeple using the platform. Twitter Blue is available in the aforementioned countries for a monthly fee of $4.99 (Rs 400 approx). Users will have 30 minutes to make any changes to their existing tweet. The changes can be made multiple times. Keeping this time limit will ensure that a tweet’s context is not changed regularly.

Bringing the edit feature to its paid subscribers is a smart decision, as it could bring more people from these countries to the paid Twitter version. Having said that, in other markets, especially like India, the paid service lure might not tempt enough users to the company’s liking,

So we are hoping that the Twitter edit button gradually becomes a mainstream feature, available to both free and paid Twitter users.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here

About the Author

S Aadeetya

S Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech, stumbled his way into journalism 10 years ago, and since then, has been part of established media ho...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 01, 2022, 19:07 IST
last updated:September 01, 2022, 19:10 IST