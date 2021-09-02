Twitter Super Follows Starts Rolling Out: How Much Money Creators Can Make By Charging Their Followers

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has started to roll out Super Follows - the company’s new feature that lets users on the platform charge their followers for subscriber-only content. Creators on Twitter can set their tweets to go to Super Followers only, and the tweets will appear in the timeline of just those subscribers. The feature, announced in February, is currently only available on Twitter’s iOS app and is limited to a test group of people in the US who had initially applied for it. Twitter users on iOS can Super Follow accounts on iOS that are in the initial test groups.

Super Followers are identified by a badge that appears under their name when they reply to tweets. Twitter plans to roll out the feature on iOS in more countries in the coming weeks. The company says that Super Follow will be made available on Android and on the web soon. Super Follow users can charge their subscribers $2.99 (roughly Rs 220), $4.99 (roughly Rs 360), and $9.99 (roughly Rs 730). Creators on Twitter can earn up to 97 percent of subscription revenue after third-party fees, until they reach a lifetime earnings limit of $50,000 across all Twitter monetisation products. After that limit, Twitter says these creators can earn up to 80 percent of the revenue after third-party fees.

People who don’t have the Super Follow feature can apply for a waitlist under the monetisation tab in their Twitter iOS app. Users need to have at least 10,000 followers and be at least 18 years old to qualify. Further, they should have tweeted 25 times in the last 30 days, and be in the US.

Back in February, Twitter had announced that it is planning to launch a new Communities feature alongside Super Follows, that will allow users to create, discover, and join micro-communities based on their interests - similar to a Facebook group. While Super Follows has started to roll out already, Twitter Communities is yet to be introduced for users on the micro-blogging platform.

