English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter Takes Steps to Prevent Crypto Scams on Platform
"We're aware of this form of manipulation and are proactively implementing a number of signals to prevent these types of accounts from engaging with others in a deceptive manner," Twitter said in a statement.
Twitter Takes Steps to Prevent Crypto Scams on Platform (Photo for representation only)
Twitter is taking measures to prevent cryptocurrency-related accounts from running scams on its platform, the company said on Wednesday. "We're aware of this form of manipulation and are proactively implementing a number of signals to prevent these types of accounts from engaging with others in a deceptive manner," Twitter said in a statement.
The measures come amid a boom in the price of bitcoin, the world's best known cryptocurrency. Bitcoin rose some 1,400 percent last year, but has fallen nearly 30 percent in 2018. Last month, a Twitter account posing as Elon Musk targeted fans of the Silicon Valley billionaire, claiming to give away cryptocurrency. On Wednesday, the account appeared to be suspended.
Facebook is also banning ads promoting financial products and services tied to cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings. Last week, Twitter sought help from users to improve the quality of conversations on its platform to address rising criticism against social media companies for failing to protect users from online abuse and political manipulation.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
The measures come amid a boom in the price of bitcoin, the world's best known cryptocurrency. Bitcoin rose some 1,400 percent last year, but has fallen nearly 30 percent in 2018. Last month, a Twitter account posing as Elon Musk targeted fans of the Silicon Valley billionaire, claiming to give away cryptocurrency. On Wednesday, the account appeared to be suspended.
Facebook is also banning ads promoting financial products and services tied to cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings. Last week, Twitter sought help from users to improve the quality of conversations on its platform to address rising criticism against social media companies for failing to protect users from online abuse and political manipulation.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Monday 05 March , 2018 Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From Turning Brothels Into Classrooms to Adventure Biking: 7 Women Who are Breaking the Barrier
- Manoj Bajpayee Posts Angry Message For Spreading Rumours About Irrfan Khan's Illness
- Karan Johar's Cryptic Tweets Hints at Insensitive Media Coverage of Sridevi's Demise, Irrfan Khan's Illness
- Swiss Ace Roger Federer Showing No Signs of Slowing Down
- Sanjay Dutt's Deceased Fan Leaves All Her Money, Belongings to the Actor; Here's His Reaction