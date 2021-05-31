Twitter Testing Facebook-Like Feature To Let Users React to Tweets With Emojis

Twitter is reportedly working on an upgrade that will let user react to posts with emojis. As the name suggests, the tool will allow users to react to posts with more emojis such as laughing face (haha), curious face (hmm) and more. Spotted by notable reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter’s is also planning to add more reactions such as “sad" and “cheer" those appear to be under development. Similar functionality has been available on Twitter’s rival platform LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and more. At the moment, the Twitter app and web client only allow users to react with a heart that also counts as ‘like’. Once rolled out, it will let users express their reactions to post more visually.

However, Twitter users can still use ‘react with emojis’ on direct messages (DMs) aka inbox. They can also react to Fleet ‘disappearing stories’ with various emojis. The micro-blogging platform started surveying users about react with emojis and dislike/ downvote buttons in March. Both dislike and downvote buttons aren’t unique, as Reddit allows users to downvote, and YouTube’s comments section includes a dislike button. However, the development of this feature remains unclear at the moment. Meanwhile, the platforms’ paid tier - Twitter Blue’s pricing was revealed by its Apple App Store listing. Wong was also able to access the service and noted that it includes premium features like colour themes and custom app icons. The company is also planning to add a Reader mode soon, she adds.

Twitter is working on Tweet Reactions view:“Likes”, “Cheer”, “Hmm”, “Sad”, “Haha” The icons for the Cheer and Sad reactions are WIP and shown as the generic heart one at the moment https://t.co/ZCBhH8z7JR pic.twitter.com/dGqq1CzIis — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 28, 2021

The paid service is further said to include features such as Collections to let users “save and organise" favourite tweets into one place and provide access to a “clutter-free" news reading experience with Scroll that the micro-blogging company acquired early this month. Notably, Twitter surveyed select users about a paid service last year and the questionnaire included a list of features such as undo send, custom colour options, profile badges, auto-replies, and more.

