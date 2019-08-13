Twitter Testing Feature Where Users Can Subscribe to Select Conversations

In order to make Twitter a platform which is easier to follow and participate in, the company has been working on some interesting developments. As per the latest tweet by Twitter, users can now participate in a particular conversation and read all the replies in the thread just by subscribing to it. In a tweet posted on August 8, Twitter wrote, “You probably have notifications on for your must-follows. Now you can get notifications when there’s a new reply to a Tweet you’re interested in! We’re testing this on iOS and Android now.”

You probably have notifications on for your must-follows. Now you can get notifications when there’s a new reply to a Tweet you’re interested in! We’re testing this on iOS and Android now. pic.twitter.com/MabdFoItxc — Twitter (@Twitter) August 8, 2019

This new feature, which is under testing, will let users subscribe to replies to a particularly interesting tweet they want to follow, without the need to refresh the page time and again. They will receive notifications for the replies that they are interested in. This feature is designed to complement the existing notifications feature for “must-follow” accounts.

If needed, you can also limit the feature to get replies from the author, mentioned people and those you follow or open the floodgates to all replies. To turn on the feature, users will have to navigate to the relevant tweet, press the bell icon, and then choose if they want to subscribe to the top replies, to subscribe to all replies, or to unsubscribe from the tweet.

Twitter has been looking at improving conversations. It recently introduced the ability to hide replies and is also testing threaded conversations. The latest feature for ‘Tweet Reply’ is being tested on iOS and Android at the moment.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.