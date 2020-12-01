Twitter Testing Features Like Transcripts, 'Who Can Speak', and More for Audio Spaces

Twitter had announced last month that it would soon begin testing a feature called Audio Spaces, which will allow users to gather in dedicated rooms for live conversations with another person or with groups of people. Twitter had back then showed a few screenshots of the feature at the time of the announcement, but there wasn't much detail into how the feature will function. There is now some information about how Audio Spaces will work, thanks to reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong.

Wong dug into the app's code and posted some screenshots of the feature on her Twitter that show how Audio Spaces and its features will look in action. In her tweet, Wong says that Twitter is already testing Audio Spaces in beta. The screenshots shared by Wong show that users will get the same conversation controls that are available for tweets today. This will allow users to configure Audio Spaces easily. Further, users can also select if their Audio Spaces will be open to anyone who wants to join, only to people they follow, or only on invite-basis. Users can invite others via Direct Messages, or by posting a tweet, or copying a link that can be shared anywhere.

Twitter is internally testing Audio Spaces Beta, here’s another look:- Uses Periscope as backend- Reactions: 💯✋✊✌️👋- “Who can speak” can be adjusted in the middle- Transcriptions available- Spaces can be reported- “Share feedback” sends DM to @TwitterSpaces pic.twitter.com/hbyiJuEWw5 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 28, 2020

Further, Wong's discovery indicates that people will have to join Audio Spaces with their Mic off, in order to reduce noise. There are five emoji's that can be used for quickly reacting to Audio Spaces - raised hand, '100', fist, peace hand sign, and a waving hand. Further, Audio Space creators will be able to adjust who can speak at any time after a room has been created. The feature will be called "Who can speak" and will allow creators of the Audio Space to manage the speakers, adjust other settings, view the rules, and share feedback, among other things via an in-app menu. Audio Spaces will also include transcriptions of chats, according to Wong's findings.