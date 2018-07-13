English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Twitter Testing New Advertisement Strategy

IANS

Updated:July 13, 2018, 3:32 PM IST
Twitter. Representative Image. (Reuters)
Microblogging site Twitter is reportedly starting to test a new advertising strategy to boost revenue from its trending topics. The "Promoted Trend Spotlight" ads put a big visual banner equipped with a GIF or image background atop the "Explore" tab, TechCrunch reported on Thursday. The banners appear for the first two times a user visits that day, according to the report.

Also read: Apple Updates MacBook Pro With 8th-generation Intel Core processors, Quieter Keyboard And More

Twitter earlier replaced the "Moments" feature with "Explore" that serves as the home for finding out what's happening on Twitter, including trends. The "Promoted Trend Spotlight" ads are bought as an add-on to the existing "Promoted Trends" ads that are inserted amongst the list of Twitter's most popular topics, the TechCrunch report said.

"We are continuing to explore new ways to enhance our takeover offerings and give brands more high-impact opportunities to drive conversation and brand awareness on our platform," a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying. When tapped, ads under "Promoted Trend Spotlight" would open a feed of tweets with one of the advertiser's related tweets at the top.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!


