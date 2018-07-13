English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Twitter Testing New Advertisement Strategy
Twitter earlier replaced the "Moments" feature with "Explore" that serves as the home for finding out what's happening on Twitter, including trends.
Twitter. Representative Image. (Reuters)
Microblogging site Twitter is reportedly starting to test a new advertising strategy to boost revenue from its trending topics. The "Promoted Trend Spotlight" ads put a big visual banner equipped with a GIF or image background atop the "Explore" tab, TechCrunch reported on Thursday. The banners appear for the first two times a user visits that day, according to the report.
Also read: Apple Updates MacBook Pro With 8th-generation Intel Core processors, Quieter Keyboard And More
Twitter earlier replaced the "Moments" feature with "Explore" that serves as the home for finding out what's happening on Twitter, including trends. The "Promoted Trend Spotlight" ads are bought as an add-on to the existing "Promoted Trends" ads that are inserted amongst the list of Twitter's most popular topics, the TechCrunch report said.
"We are continuing to explore new ways to enhance our takeover offerings and give brands more high-impact opportunities to drive conversation and brand awareness on our platform," a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying. When tapped, ads under "Promoted Trend Spotlight" would open a feed of tweets with one of the advertiser's related tweets at the top.
Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
Also read: Apple Updates MacBook Pro With 8th-generation Intel Core processors, Quieter Keyboard And More
Twitter earlier replaced the "Moments" feature with "Explore" that serves as the home for finding out what's happening on Twitter, including trends. The "Promoted Trend Spotlight" ads are bought as an add-on to the existing "Promoted Trends" ads that are inserted amongst the list of Twitter's most popular topics, the TechCrunch report said.
"We are continuing to explore new ways to enhance our takeover offerings and give brands more high-impact opportunities to drive conversation and brand awareness on our platform," a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying. When tapped, ads under "Promoted Trend Spotlight" would open a feed of tweets with one of the advertiser's related tweets at the top.
Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kuldeep Yadav Eyeing a Test Call, Skipper Kohli Says It is Possible
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala's Answer To Anyone Offering Her a Bollywood Film is Quite Straight
- 88-Year Old Tamil Nadu Farmer Buys Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 33 Lakh, Fulfils Childhood Dream [Video]
- Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan Today: All You Need to Know
- Ajay Devgn to Play Legendary Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim, Biopic to be Produced by Boney Kapoor