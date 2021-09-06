Twitter Testing New Tools Like Remove Followers, Archive and Hide Liked Tweets

Twitter is reportedly planning to add a slew of features to give users greater control over their follower lists and who can see their posts and likes. One of the most notable features in the works includes the option to archive old tweets to let users protect their online identity and reputation. Moreover, Twitter is reportedly working on another tool to finally let users remove followers from their list instead of only offering the option of blocking them. There’s no timeline for these updates, and Twitter is also yet to share more details officially.

According to Bloomberg, the new features aim to make Twitter users “more comfortable" while interacting and sharing posts on the social network. The report adds that the new tools are developed under the “social privacy" initiative to allow users to manage their reputations and identities on the platform. The company’s internal research has reportedly shown that users don’t understand the privacy basics, like whether their account is publicly visible. “When social privacy needs are not met, people limit their self-expression. They withdraw from the conversation," Svetlana Pimkina, a staff researcher at the San Francisco-based company told the publication.

In terms of features, ‘Archived tweets’ would let users hide old tweets after a set amount of time. Twitter is also considering a range of time options, including hiding posts after 30, 60, and 90 days or hiding tweets after a full year. Another feature in the works includes ‘Hiding tweets’ you’ve liked from a group of people or all followers. Twitter had previously introduced Fleets stories that let users share views in the form of ephemeral messages. Twitter rolled back Fleets last month. Other rumoured features include ‘Leaving conversations’ and ‘Removing followers.’ It is unclear whether the new tool (if they roll out) will come for everyone or be reserved for Twitter’s paid subscribers. For instance, the company earlier told that its Edit Tweets feature would come behind a paywall.

