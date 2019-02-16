English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter Testing Profile Preview Feature on Android, iOS App
This feature, which would work within the threads as well as outside on the main feed, would show information of the replier including their Twitter bio, follower counts, and when they joined the service.
In an attempt to address the problem of following threaded conversations on its app, micro-blogging site Twitter is reportedly testing an overlay of profile preview that would enable users to see information of any person replying to their tweet-threads. Typically, Twitter does not automatically organise conversations in ways easy to dissect, hence, tweet threads become difficult to follow and users tend to get lost in confusion.
This feature, which would work within the threads as well as outside on the main feed, would show information of the replier including their Twitter bio, follower counts, and when they joined the service, The Verge reported. Users would also get options to jump to the full profile of the other users along with the standard share options - specifically tailored for the user's profile.
Twitter says the feature should be arriving for Android users soon, the report said. The company also tweeted about testing the feature on iOS that would allow users to check out other people's profiles without having to leave their timelines. "A feature like a profile preview is a good way to help users stay focused on one particular conversation and glean important information about who's participating without having to jump around incessantly," the report added.
In a recent interview, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey happened to mention that Twitter is working out ways to restrict mental and physical threats to its users that are triggered during or due to digital conversation on its platform. The micro-blogging site is also working on a feature that would trace the origins of long tweet-threads.
