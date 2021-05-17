Twitter Testing Twitter Blue Premium Plan That May Include Undo Tweets, Said to Launch at $2.99

Twitter is reportedly working on a paid service dubbed Twitter Blue that may come with monthly fees of $3 (roughly Rs 2,200). The paid service is said to include features such as Collections to let users “save and organise" favourite tweets into one place and provide access to a “clutter-free" news reading experience with Scroll that the micro-blogging company acquired early this month. Additionally, the rumoured Twitter Blue could also bring the much requested ‘undo’ feature that has been in the works for quite some time. As its name suggests, Undo would let users edit tweets even after tweeting or posting them; however, previously, it was stated that Twitter Undo would only work for a few seconds after posting the tweet. All the above developments come from notable reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong.

In a series of tweets, Wong adds Twitter may roll out different tiers and the higher tiers might offer more premium features. The top-tier could come bundled with Scroll news and other tools. At the moment, Twitter Blue is still under development, and these additions are not final. The social media giant may even change the name and pricing before the final launch. Notably, the company started surveying select users about a paid service last year, and the questionnaire included a list of features that Twitter considered rolling out. The list included features such as undo send, custom colour options, profile badges, auto-replies, social listening, brand surveys, custom stickers and hashtags, job ads, insights into other accounts, and education resources.

Earlier this month, Twitter started rolling out a new Tip Jar feature on its Android and iOS apps to allow users to send money directly to their favourite Tweeters. To use the tip jar, users need to tap on a newly-added dollar bill icon next to someone’s username when viewing their profile on one of Twitter’s mobile apps. Users will be able to toggle the tip jar feature too, in case they don’t want people randomly sending them cash. Twitter Tip Jar is available in select regions.

