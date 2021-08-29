Twitter has started rolling out “Ticketed Spaces" to help users and content creators earn money. The social media giant had first announced the feature in May but is now rolling out on iOS for select users, and a broader rollout is expected soon. For those unaware, Twitter Spaces is an audio-based chatroom that lets users gather virtually with limited speakers and audiences, discussing almost anything. Ticketed Spaces will allow the host to charge for exclusive chatrooms with celebrity guests. It appears the hosts have the liberty to set the amount of the ticket. They can also add a time frame within which tickets have to be purchased.

As per Twitter‘s Ticketed Spaces policy, creators need to meet eligibility requirements to host exclusive sessions. As per the policy, users must be 18 years and above with a complete Twitter profile (header, bio, profile image, and more) and a verified email address. Previous Twitter policy violators and state-affiliated media accounts cannot host Ticketed Space, the company adds. Moreover, users must maintain 1,000 active followers and have hosted at least three Spaces sessions within the last 30 days. The feature is currently available to iOS users in the US, and more users will receive it after the testing is over. “If we detect that your account may be compromised, we will disable monetization features temporarily until your account is restored," the policy reads. Previously, the company had stated hosts earn the majority of the revenue from ticket sales and “Twitter will keep a small amount."

we want to help people creating cool Spaces make $$. today, some Hosts will be able create Ticketed Spaces!we’re experimenting on iOS only for now but we hope to get it to everyone soon. know it’s taking us a little time, but we want to get this right for you! https://t.co/xc68yWkOim — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) August 26, 2021

As expected, if users do not meet eligibility requirements, they cannot host a Ticketed Space session. If users are initially accepted to host a Ticketed Space, but later Twitter finds errors on their side, the company will pause users’ ability to participate regardless. Earlier this year, Twitter also announced Super Follows, which will let creators charge for exclusive materials, only meant for paid followers. It includes subscriber-only newsletters, videos, deals and discounts. Users would pay a monthly subscription fee to access the extra content. Twitter is also testing Twitter Blue in select regions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here