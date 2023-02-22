CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsCricket LiveTrending News
Home » News » Tech » Twitter To Make Its Algorithm 'Open Source' Next Week: Elon Musk
1-MIN READ

Twitter To Make Its Algorithm 'Open Source' Next Week: Elon Musk

IANS

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 09:19 IST

San Francisco

Twitter's algorithm is going open source.

Twitter's algorithm is going open source.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said that the micro-blogging platform will make its algorithm "open source" next week, and improve it "rapidly."

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said that the micro-blogging platform will make its algorithm “open source" next week, and improve it “rapidly."

When Musk tweeted, “Say what you want about me, but I acquired the world’s largest non-profit for $44B lol."

One user commented, “Right. Now open source it, then we’ll be truly impressed."

“Prepare to be disappointed at first when our algorithm is made open source next week, but it will improve rapidly!" Twitter CEO replied.

Last week, Musk had said that the micro-blogging platform will provide users the ability to adjust the algorithm to their “closer match", in the “coming months".

Meanwhile, the micro-blogging platform has announced that the users will get a “heads up" if a Community Note shows on a Tweet they have replied to, liked or retweeted.

The company tweeted from its @CommunityNotes account: “Starting today, you’ll get a heads up if a Community Note starts showing on a Tweet you’ve replied to, Liked or Retweeted. This helps give people extra context that they might otherwise miss."

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. elon musk
  2. twitter
first published:February 22, 2023, 09:19 IST
last updated:February 22, 2023, 09:19 IST
Read More