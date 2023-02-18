Twitter To No Longer Offer Text-Based Two-Factor Authentication For Non-Paying Users; Elon Musk Faces Backlash

Nowadays, two-factor authentication (2FA) is a critical security measure for most websites. Social media giants such as Twitter and Instagram have implemented this feature for a while now. However, Elon Musk’s Twitter account is reportedly changing its policy and is no longer offering text message/SMS method of the service to non-paying users.

In an official blog post, Twitter announced that it will no longer allow Twitter accounts to enroll in the text message/SMS method of 2FA unless they are Twitter Blue subscribers. The reason behind this decision, according to Twitter, is the exploitation of this feature by bad actors.

Twitter says that non-Twitter Blue subscribers that are already enrolled and have availed text-based 2FA “will have 30 days to disable this method and enroll in another.” And, “after 20 March 2023, we will no longer permit non-Twitter Blue subscribers to use text messages as a 2FA method.”

Until now, Twitter has offered three methods of two-factor authentication—text-based login, Security key and authentication app to all Twitter users but starting now, Twitter will only offer 2FA using authentication app or security key method.

“We encourage non-Twitter Blue subscribers to consider using an authentication app or security key method instead. These methods require you to have physical possession of the authentication method and are a great way to ensure your account is secure,” Twitter said.

This decision hasn’t sat well with a lot of people, with many criticizing Elon Musk for the same.

Wow, @elonmusk is so hard up for cash he’s literally threatening the security of peoples accounts unless they pay him. That is really messed up and a new low even for him which I never thought I would say since he already is scraping the ground.Wow, just wow! ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HEb8Se1B5M — Barnacules Nerdgasm ™️ (@Barnacules) February 18, 2023

“It will be the first site that I know of that is going to charge for 2FA," a user said. Another user said, “Holy crap, Twitter really did this. I’ve worked with high-profile journalists who had their accounts hacked, but sure — let’s make people pay for 2FA."

Read all the Latest Tech News here