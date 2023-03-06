Twitter To Release Individual DM Replies, Reaction Emoji And More This Month: All You Need To Know

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced that its popular micro-blogging platform is planning to release new features, including individual direct messages (DM), the use of any reaction emoji, and encryption on Twitter later this month.

“Aiming to roll out ability to reply to individual DMs, use any reaction emoji & encryption later this month," he tweeted. Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post. In February, Musk said that the micro-blogging platform will provide users with the ability to adjust the algorithm to their “closer match" in the “coming months".

Aiming to roll out ability to reply to individual DMs, use any reaction emoji & encryption later this month— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2023

“Great updates that will help conversations flow more smoothly. Particularly looking forward to variety of reaction emoji’s… it’s the little things," a user commented. “Excellent. Chat encryption is especially a must-have," another user said. Additionally, a user praised Musk’s efforts in implementing the new features and also asked if he could also bring the “unsend" feature for direct messages.

In related news, Twitter recently expanded its Blue subscription service to more than 20 countries in Europe. The countries include the Netherlands, Poland, Ireland, Belgium, Sweden, Romania, Czech Republic, Finland, Denmark, Greece, Austria, Hungary, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Slovakia, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Croatia, Luxembourg, Malta, and Cyprus, according to Twitter’s About Page.

With this expansion, the Blue subscription service is now available in more than 35 countries globally. Last month, the micro-blogging platform expanded the Twitter Blue service to 6 countries, including Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

In December last year, Twitter launched its Blue subscription service with verification, costing $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month. Later, the company added features such as the ability to post 60-minute videos and 4,000-character tweets, as well as get priority in conversations.

