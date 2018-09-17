English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter to Show Live Streams on Top of Your Timeline
"We're making it easier to find and watch live broadcasts. Now, when accounts you follow go live, the stream will appear right at the top of your timeline," the company tweeted.
Twitter to Show Live Streams on Top of Your Timeline
Micro-blogging platform Twitter will now show live streams and broadcasts right on top of your timeline. "We're making it easier to find and watch live broadcasts. Now, when accounts you follow go live, the stream will appear right at the top of your timeline," the company tweeted. The new feature will include breaking news, personalities and sports.
"Catch breaking news, your favourite personalities, and can't-miss sports moments. Rolling out now on iOS and Android," said Twitter. According to a report in TechCrunch on Saturday, among the updates, Twitter said it's now "also supporting audio-only live broadcasts, as well as through its sister broadcast service Periscope".
Last month, Twitter discontinued its app for iOS 9 and lower versions. Twitter has also launched an audio-only broadcasting feature so your followers can hear, but not see you. The new feature is currenyly publicly available for all iOS users of the main Twitter app and its live-streaming app Periscope. To use the "audio-only broadcast" option, users need to update their app and go to the "Go Live" button on the compose screen.
