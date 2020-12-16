News18 Logo

Twitter To Shut Down Streaming App Periscope By March
1-MIN READ

Twitter To Shut Down Streaming App Periscope By March

Twitter To Shut Down Streaming App Periscope By March

Twitter Inc on Tuesday said it would shut down livestreaming app Periscope, which it bought in 2015, due to declining usage over the past couple of years and high supporting costs.

Twitter Inc on Tuesday said it would shut down live-streaming app Periscope, which it bought in 2015, due to declining usage over the past couple of years and high supporting costs.

The mobile app has been in “an unsustainable maintenance-mode state” for a while, Twitter said in a blog post.

Most of Periscope’s core capabilities have been integrated into Twitter and the company plans to remove it from app stores by March 2021.

Broadcasts that were shared to Twitter will stay on as replays and users will be able to download an archive of their Periscope broadcasts and data before the app is removed, the company said.


  First Published:
Loading...