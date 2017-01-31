Twitter to Take Swift Action Against Platform Abuses
Jack Dorsey also promised that all changes to the site will be transparent and said that he would be opening up the discussion to the site's users.
Twitter to take swift action against unethical behavior on the website. (Image: AFP PHOTO / JONATHAN ALCORN)
Social network Twitter has admitted it's still not doing enough to curb abuse and is promising to put things right this time.
On Tuesday, the company's VP of engineering, Ed Ho, took to Twitter to say "Making Twitter a safer place is our primary focus and we are now moving with more urgency than ever." He also used his account to accept that until now the site has not been doing enough to eradicate cyber bullying, cyber stalking and the ability of those already banned from the site from setting up new accounts and continuing with the types of actions that got them blocked in the first place.
"We didn't move fast enough last year; now we're thinking about progress in days and hours not weeks and months," he tweeted.
Ho's comments were followed swiftly by a similar message from the company's current CEO, Jack Dorsey who also promised that all changes to the site will be transparent and said that he would be opening up the discussion to the site's users.
"We're taking a completely new approach to abuse on Twitter. Including having a more open & real-time dialogue about it every step of the way," he tweeted.
