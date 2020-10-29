Twitter Topics Launched in India in Hindi and English to Connect People With Their Interests

Twitter is rolling a new feature namely, Topics in India that allows users to find tweets of their interests directly on the timeline. Tweets curated within Topics can also be found in a dedicated section, and users can follow them the same way they follow others on the micro-blogging platform. Additionally, the company today announced that Topics is also available in Hindi that is the most used regional language on Twitter in India. Within a Hindi Topic, users would be able to see tweets in Devanagari script as well as Hindi speech typed in the Roman alphabet. The new feature is rolling on both app and web version of Twitter and Android and iOS users are advised to get the latest version of the app from Apple App Store and Google Play Store, respectively in case Topics is unavailable.

Twitter announced the rolling out Topics in India through a series of tweets on Thursday. "Whether it's your favourite band, sports team, city or activity – with Topics we are making it easier to find, follow and talk about your interests. Starting today, they'll be available in English and Hindi," the company said. In terms of its functionality, Twitter explains that when users choose to follow Topics, a range of tweets from a host of accounts that are experts, fans or just tend to talk about that subject a lot on the platform would appear on the timeline. The company added that users could share the particular Topic with others through a dedicated button; however, the option is currently unavailable for all users and should reach everyone in the next few days.

Coming to regional Topics, some featured Hindi Topics for India include cities like Agra (आगरा), Patna (पटना) and Pune (पुणे). Other general interests like animals (जानवर), horoscope (राशिफल), poetry (कविता), technology (प्रौद्योगिकी), sports (खेल) teams, and more are also available to follow. "In order to reach the right audiences, only those individuals whose device language is set to Hindi will be served Hindi Topics," Twitter said. Hindi is the seventh language to be added to the list of Topics and other languages include Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, and Korean.

If you love books and poetry, we have more good news coming for you later today. Meanwhile, follow these Topics to stay informed and connect with like-minded individuals who share these interests. — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) October 29, 2020

Speaking about the development, Manish Maheshwari, managing director at Twitter says that the arrival of Topics in India would enable users to engage with content they love, therefore empowering them to choose their feed. "The addition of Hindi Topics demonstrates our commitment to diversity of conversations across languages. We are excited to see these vibrant conversations flourish on Twitter in India," he added.

Twitter first introduced Topics in November 2019. To access Topics on the web, users would need to select the three dots on the left side of the screen and then go Topics. Apps users would need to select three vertical lines at the top left corner and again, click on Topics.