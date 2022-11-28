Twitter User Data Leak: Over 5 Million Phone Number And Email IDs Exposed

In another worrying report this week, Twitter has reasons to be concerned about a major data breach which was confirmed back in July this year. According to new reports, data of over 5 million Twitter users has been exposed and posted on a hacking forum for free.

The exposure is allegedly part of the API vulnerability which was reported earlier this year, and it seems that Twitter may have left a lot of gaps before fixing the issue at its end. You might recall that earlier in July we reported about a hacker selling Twitter data of around 5.4 million users for $30,000. This data leak was made possible because of a security issue that was informed in January 2022.

“The seller is asking for at least $30,000 for the database, which is now available due to ‘Twitter’s incompetence,’ according to the seller back then. And the same data is now going to be of concern for Elon Musk and Co. as they try to rectify the issues of the previous regime, and also thwart any possible incidents that can be foreseen because of this new development.

The report from BleepingComputer claims that in addition to the 5.4 million datasets, the hacker has also managed to access data for another 1.4 million Twitter profiles of suspended users.

The data includes private details such as the mobile numbers of the registered Twitter users and their email IDs. Using these two pieces of information, spammers and hackers can try to retrieve your account or even pretend to be mailing from Twitter asking for further details which can be misused.

As we would always suggest, incidents like these make it imperative that people enable two-factor authentication for their accounts, in this case, Twitter, which gives them a better chance of avoiding a major attack on their account.

