Twitter Users Can Now Sign-in With Gmail and Apple Accounts in India

Twitter India has rolled out a new feature to allow users to sign-in or sign-up with their Google or Apple account. The feature was first spotted back in July on Twitter beta for Android. The new sign-in options are available on both Android and iOS clients, as well as the web client. In case users have their existing account linked with the Google account, they can now click on ‘Continue with Google’ and they users won’t be required to enter their old Twitter-specific password. Moreover, users can still use the same old method of signing up with email, where they will need to enter credentials like Name, Phone, Date of Birth individually.

Twitter app users must ensure they are using the latest version to see the option. The social media giant would hope to get more users with the simplified sign-up option, as many websites and apps now allow users to sign-in with existing Google and Apple accounts. Notably, Twitter’s biggest competitor Facebook and its subsidiaries, like WhatsApp and Instagram, do not let users log in via a Google account.

Creating an account on Twitter just got simpler — use your Google account or Apple ID to sign in. pic.twitter.com/VwLLqAXx5p— Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) August 3, 2021

For the past few months, Twitter has been testing new methods to simplify login and authentication methods. Earlier in July, the company announced that users could use security keys as their only form of two-factor authentication (2FA), which is said to be the “most effective" way to keep the Twitter account secure. Twitter notes that 2FA in any form is useful and recommended, though physical security keys are the most effective. Before this, primary 2FA had to be done via an authenticator app. Earlier this week, the company announced a partnership with news organisations such as Associated Press and Reuters to more quickly provide credible information on the social networking site as part of an effort to fight the spread of misinformation. Twitter had also launched a programme called Birdwatch, asking its users to help identify and fact-check misleading tweets.

