Twitter Users In India Can Now Get ‘Tips’ Directly Through Paytm

Micro-blogging site Twitter has announced that it will accept Paytm payments for its Tips feature that was announced last year. Twitter’s Tips feature allows users on the website to receive funds or ‘Tips’ from their followers. The feature was announced last year and is one of the company’s many efforts to introduce monetisation on the platform. Twitter had earlier added Razorpay, another Indian online payments platform for sending Tips on Twitter. Users who want to tip an account of creator they really like will be taken to the specific app to send funds. The option to add Paytm as a payments source has been already rolled out on both Android and iOS.

Twitter announced the addition of Paytm as a payment method for tips on Wednesday. Users can tap the Tips icon on any account that has Tips enabled. Once they select Paytm, it will take them to the app to complete the payment. Twitter says that it will not take a cut from users’ earnings. With the addition of Paytm as a payment method, users will be able to make payments using UPI, credit card, or debit cards, and Net Banking. The addition of Paytm comes as an addition to earlier options of Razorpay, Patreon, and Bitcoin or Ethereum wallets.

To enable the Tips feature, users need to follow these steps:

Open Twitter on your Android phone or iPhone Navigate to your profile > Edit Profile Select Tips > Allow tips Choose a payment platform to complete the setup

Twitter’s Tips service was rolled out to users back in November 2021, after the company tested the feature with select journalists and creators since May 2021. The feature is available in multiple languages including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, and Tamil. It is only available for users above the age of 18.

