Twitter 'Verification For Organisations' Feature Rolling Out Soon: All You Need To Know

Twitter Verification For Organisations: The popular micro-blogging platform Twitter is planning to launch the ‘Verification for Organisations’ feature — which was earlier called ‘Blue for Business’. Elon Musk-owned Twitter said that it will review applications and allow a limited set of organisations to use the feature.

We will soon launch Verification for Organizations, formerly known as Blue for Business. Today, you can apply for early access via our waitlist here: https://t.co/wNdVPXHQRq

“We will soon launch Verification for Organizations, formerly known as Blue for Business. Today, you can apply for early access via our waitlist. “We’ll be reviewing applications and opening up access to a limited group on a rolling basis in the coming weeks," the company wore on Twitter.

As a subscriber, you and your business will receive business accounts and affiliation badges through our self-serve administrative portal, according to the company. By creating this connection, the micro-blogging platform aims at making it possible for businesses to create networks within their own organisations–on Twitter.

Organisations can affiliate their leadership, brands, support handles, employees or teams. Journalists, sports team players or movie characters can all be affiliated. Twitter shared that each affiliate will be verified and officially linked to their parent handle based on a list provided by the parent organisation. Any new criteria, pricing, and the process will be shared soon.

“This is an incredible moment for organizations to further incorporate their affiliated individuals, businesses, and brands into the DNA of Twitter. In the future, we plan to layer more value into the offering to help organizations and their affiliates get the most from Twitter,” the microblogging platform noted. As of now, the feature will be run on a pilot basis with a select group of businesses. Twitter will launch this for more organisations in the coming days.

In releated news, Twitter will soon start selling usernames via online actions that have remained inactive in order to boost its revenues. It is unclear how much Twitter will charge for selling inactive usernames. Several advertisers have left the micro-blogging platform, as the company cuts internal revenue projections.

