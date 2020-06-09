Twitter Verification is Back: Here is How You Can Get Your Blue Tick Now

Twitter verification for the blue tick is coming back. After shutting its public verification program in 2017, Twitter is working on a new in-app system to verify users on the social media site. According to a tweet by reverse engineer Jane Wong, the new feature, if it is rolled out soon, will enable users for profile verification from their account settings. Wong, who regularly discovers new social media features and stuff before they are even announced, has stumbled upon this new feature. However, as things stand, there is no timetable for when Twitter plans to launch this verification program to everyone.

Earlier, Twitter shut its verification program in 2017 after several controversies, including several white supremacists who got their accounts verified through the original system. The process was temporarily halted in 2017 after the verification of an account belonging to Jason Kessler, the organizer of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. In 2018, however, Twitter promised to reopen verification to everyone, but after making some significant changes. Interestingly, Twitter has internally managed to verify profiles of authoritative health experts in relation to Covid-19 crisis.

Twitter also confirmed to Wong's screenshot that the new in-app feature is on the way, but specific details remain unclear as to when it will be finally unveiled. Twitter also confirmed that it will publicly document what qualifies a Twitter user to be verified. The company said, that while in the past, it had followed internal guidelines around verification, this will be the first time it is publicly and specifically documenting those roles. Going forward, it's indeed interesting to note that Twitter does appear to work on this new feature and one has to wait and see how the company facilitates the process in the days to come.