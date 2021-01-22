Twitter Verification Process That Puts a Blue Tick on Profiles is Restarting Today

Twitter's verification procedure that puts a blue tick on notable users' profiles has been on halt since November 2017. Today, the micro-blogging site will re-open its verification process after more than three years of being suspended. Twitter stopped verifying accounts on November 16, 2017, saying that the blue badge had caused a perception problem with them. The blue tick was seen as an endorsement of some individuals by Twitter, and the company was accused of being biased in terms of giving out the blue tick.

“This perception became worse when we opened up verification for public submissions and verified people who we in no way endorse," Twitter had said back then. Twitter had also said that it was planning to review some of the accounts which were verified earlier. With Twitter bringing back verification, users will be able to apply for getting verified by the micro-blogging site. Users will have to choose a category for their verification status and they will have to share some links and other supporting material to boost their cause in order to get the blue tick.

Twitter has said that it will use both automated and human review in order to handle the verification applications. It also said that Twitter will give users the option to share demographic information after completing the new verification application so that we can better measure and improve the equity of its verification process.

As part of the new policy, Twitter will begin automatically removing the verified badge from inactive and incomplete accounts. Twitter says that the account must represent or otherwise be associated with a prominently recognised individual or brand in order to get verified. Users working in the government, including heads of state, elected officials, ministers, well known companies, brands, and organisations, new organisations and journalists, entertainment personalities, sports personalities, activists, organisers, and other influential individuals are the category of people who will be able to verify themselves.