Twitter Was Down Earlier Today As Several Users Reported Outage, Partially Fixed

Micro-blogging site Twitter was down this morning, as users reported trouble in loading profile pages, searching for stuff, and sharing content via Twitter. Users on the micro-blogging site saw an alert saying “Something went wrong. Try reloading." Twitter also acknowledged the issue, saying that it is currently working on a fix. While the company has fixed one issue, it says that some parts of Twitter may not be loading for users. According to outage tracker Downdetector, over 6,600 outage reports at around 7:23AM IST today. We at News18 Tech also faced issues while accessing several parts of the website early in the morning, but Twitter seemed to have fixed the issue by the time of writing this article.

Twitter said that the issue was majorly on the web. Even Downdetector shows that 93 percent of the outage reports were for the Twitter website. “Profiles’ Tweets may not be loading for some of you on web and we’re currently working on a fix. Thanks for sticking with us!" Twitter had said earlier in the morning. Few minutes before writing this report, the company said, “Tweets should now be visible on profiles, but other parts of Twitter for web may not be loading for you. We’re continuing to work on getting things back to normal."

Tweets should now be visible on profiles, but other parts of Twitter for web may not be loading for you. We're continuing to work on getting things back to normal.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 1, 2021

Twitter had faced a similar outage in April, when over 40,000 users had reported that the micro-blogging site was down. While the issue today was fixed in a matter of minutes, in April, it took Twitter over 24 hours to fix the outage issue.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here