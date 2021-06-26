Twitter Will Finally Allow Users To Log In Via Their Google Accounts

Many apps allow users to log in via their Google account, in order to save the time and effort of signing up manually. Micro-blogging site Twitter, however, has not had the feature that allows users to log in via their Google account. Now, however, Twitter seems to be working on the functionality, according to a recent find. Reverse engineer Jane Wong has discovered that Twitter is looking into enabling Google sign-in on its app. Wong shared a screenshot of the feature on her Twitter, which shows an added “Continue With Google" button, aside from “Sign Up" and “Log in."

This button will allow users to attach their Google Account to an existing Twitter account, or create a new account with the same details as your Google Account, or log into Twitter if you’ve already signed up with your Google Account. It is not known as to when the feature will be made live for end users. As with such finding within an app’s APK, it is safe to say that we are a few weeks, or even months away from a public rollout. While it is a much more convenient way of signing into services and apps, linking your Google account does have its drawbacks. For example, in a scenario where you Google account gets compromised, the attacker will then have access to multiple services or apps.

Twitter is working on Google Sign-In integration pic.twitter.com/XYePmfZQY8— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 24, 2021

Twitter is currently under significant pressure from the Indian authorities over deliberate defiance and failure to comply with the new IT rules, which has led to the US giant losing its legal shield as an ‘intermediary’ in India and becoming liable for users posting any unlawful content.

