Micro-blogging giant Twitter is rolling out a new feature that will let users set who can reply to their tweets, after they have posted it. Now, while the ability to limit those who can view your tweets did exist on Twitter earlier, users were supposed to set that preference while writing the tweet. With the new update, users can change who can reply to their tweets at a later time. This comes as one of the company’s moves to reduce harassment on the platform. The feature will be available globally on iOS, Android, and the web, Twitter said. Let us take a look at how users will be able to change who all can reply to their tweets after posting the said tweet.

To change who can reply, users can click or tap the three-dot menu on the top right corner of any tweet and look for a “Change who can reply" option. There are three options from which users can choose - ‘Everyone can reply,’ ‘only people who you follow can reply,’ and ‘only people you mention can reply.’ Twitter had rolled out the feature for users to select who all can reply to their tweets back in 2020. The expansion of the feature comes as the company’s latest step towards making the platform a more secure space for users. Recently, Twitter showed some privacy feature ideas that it is considering, in order to give people more control over their privacy.

Your Tweets = Your space. Now you can change who can reply to you even after you Tweet. https://t.co/rNWJk6zWTr pic.twitter.com/3HFSjAotg7— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 13, 2021

Earlier this month, Twitter’s Product Designer, Lena Emara showed her Twitter followers “very early concepts" that the company is exploring to make Twitter healthier. The product designer said that these are just ideas and are not being built (yet), and it is for getting people’s feedback.

