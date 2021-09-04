Micro-blogging site Twitter has been found to be working on allowiing users to add Bitcoin and Ethereum to their profiles in order to receive tips in cryptocurrencies. References to the feature were found by a developer named Alessandro Paluzzi, who said that “Twitter is working to allow you to add your Bitcoin and Ethereum address to your profile to receive tips via Tip Jar feature." This, if and when rolled out, will be an update to the Tip Jar feature that was announced earlier this year.

Paluzzi shared on his Twitter a screenshot showing how users will be notified about being able to receive tips in cryptocurrency via the social media platform. While reports suggest that Twitter is using Strike’s services to generate Bitcoin invoices through the Lightning Network, Paluzzi says that it is not necessary to link a Strike account to add Bitcoin and Ethereum addresses to your profile. Following Paluzzi’s finding, Twitter’s product lead Kayvon Beykpour confirmed that the company is, indeed working on such a feature. Beykpour retweeted Paluzzi’s initial tweet, with a “soon" emoji, hinting that the feature may come soon on the platform.

#Twitter is working to allow you to add your #Bitcoin and #Ethereum address to your profile to receive tips via the Tip Jar feature 👀ℹ️ It is not necessary to link a Strike account to add them to your profile. pic.twitter.com/xT9Tg1vdzR — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) September 2, 2021

It is not clear as to how soon Twitter plans to roll out this feature for users. Given the trend, Twitter may initially roll out this feature for users in the United States only, as the adoption of cryptocurrencies is yet to reach or become mainstream in many regions.

Twitter recently rolled out the much-awaited Super Follow feature that allows creators and influencers on Twitter to charge their followers for exclusive content. This feature too, has started rolling out to users in US and Canada initially.

