Twitter Will Soon Let Users 'Remove Followers,' New Timeline Design Being Tested

Twitter has announced a new feature that will let users remove followers instead of blocking them. In a tweet, the social media giant says it is making it “easier" for users to be “the curator" of their follower’s list. The ‘Remove this follower’ feature is currently being tested on the web version, and details related to wider rollout is yet to be shared. Twitter explains to remove a follower, go to your profile and click “Followers," then click on the three-dot icon, and select “Remove this follower." Meanwhile, the company is also testing a new timeline design with edge-to-edge pictures and video.

At present, users cannot remove followers and only rely on blocking them. Notably, Facebook-owned Instagram has been giving this option on the platform for quite some time. Coming to the new timeline design, Twitter is testing the feature with the iOS client. There are no significant changes to how the platform looks on smartphones, but it might still receive positive feedback. As the name suggests, the edge-to-edge design expands photos and videos to the edge of the screen instead of displaying them in a small box - similar to how media files appear on Instagram. The new design could also address concerns over Twitter’s image cropping tool that was in the news for all the wrong reasons. Twitter’s image cropping algorithms have shown a bias toward white faces, something the company indirectly confirmed earlier this year. The company had announced its plans to tackle the problem by eliminating photo cropping.

Now testing on iOS:Edge to edge Tweets that span the width of the timeline so your photos, GIFs, and videos can have more room to shine. pic.twitter.com/luAHoPjjlY — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 7, 2021

Twitter is reportedly planning to add a slew of features to give users greater control over their follower lists and who can see their posts and likes. One of the most notable features in the works includes the option to archive old tweets to let users protect their online identity and reputation. It is considering a range of time options, including hiding posts after 30, 60, and 90 days or hiding tweets after a full year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here