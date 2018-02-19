English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter Will Stop Supporting Its Mac Desktop App
The app, before Twitter pulled it, had an average user rating on the Apple App Store of 1.7 out of five.
Twitter will Stop Supporting Its Mac Desktop App (photo for representation)
witter has announced it is ending support for its dedicated desktop Mac application and that it has pulled it from the web and from Apple's App Store. "We're focusing our efforts on a great Twitter experience that's consistent across platforms. So, starting today the Twitter for Mac app will no longer be available for download," @TwitterSupport tweeted late on Friday.
Support for Twitter for Mac will also end in 30 days, the micro-blogging site added. This means that users will have to use the website or services such as Tweetdeck or third-party apps. The app, before Twitter pulled it, had an average user rating on the Apple App Store of 1.7 out of five.
That is an accurate approximation of most people's attitude toward the software which has never quite been as robust as third-party clients like Tweetbot or even in-house services like Tweetdeck, according to The Verge.
"Twitter failed time and again to keep its Mac app up to date with the service's latest features -- it took the company more than seven months to bring "Moments" which launched in October of 2015, to its Mac client," The Verge report added.
