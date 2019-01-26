Twitter Working on New Feature to Track Fake News Creators

In a bid to curb the spread of fake and abusive content with untraceable origins on its platform, micro-blogging platform Twitter is testing a new feature that would help track the original tweeter.Once rolled out, the feature will help cyber cell and other law enforcement authorities nab the one who started a "bad" tweet with hateful, abusive and fake content, especially in India which faces general elections in the next few months.Twitter confirmed to TechCrunch late Thursday that the "Original Tweeter" tag has been rolled out for testing to a small percentage of iOS and Android users across markets.If this feature plays out as expected, it could help de-stress the toxic and abusive environment on social media platforms and help law enforcement authorities to identify and put questionable accounts and bullies on trials easily."Twitter's purpose is to serve the public conversation. As part of this work, we're exploring adding more context to discussions by highlighting relevant replies - like those from the original Tweeter," the report quoted Sara Haider, Director, Product Management, Twitter as saying.Public figures and professional organisations who use the platform to stay connected to their fans and target audiences, very often face the wrath of online trollers and notorious fake news spreaders.Even though the platform verifies accounts, it still allows users to change their names and profile pictures on the app that has led to several imitation issues.As India gears up for general elections, owners of global social media platforms are in a huddle over how to curb the spread of misinformation and fake news in a country where deep mobile penetration has made Twitter and Facebook available at the fingertips of millions.Addressing a town hall-style meeting at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi in November, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said fake news is a way too big category, adding that the social network is taking "multi-variable" steps including the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), to curb the spread of misleading information ahead of the 2019 general elections in India.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.