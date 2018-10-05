English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter's New Update Brings 'Data Saver' Feature For iOS
When this option is enabled, videos would not autoplay and images would initially load in a lower-quality resolution, 9To5Mac reported.
Twitter's New Update Brings 'Data Saver' Feature For iOS
Loading...
Microblogging site Twitter has rolled out its latest update for iOS users with the "data saver" feature that would give users the option to decide how the amount of data they intend to invest on a specific content. When this option is enabled, videos would not autoplay and images would initially load in a lower-quality resolution, 9To5Mac reported on Wednesday.
"We're releasing some exciting new changes, including an option in your ‘Data usage' settings to use less data while you browse, a simpler way to manage who's in your group messages, improvements to how people interact with polls using 'VoiceOver' and better labels for certain types of ad," the description of the new Twitter update on Apple App Store reads.
'VoiceOver' is a text-to-speech feature in iOS and Mac OS that allows people with visual impairments to use their Apple devices right. The "data saver" feature, that has been available on Twitter for Windows and Twitter Lite, has been in testing with some users since earlier this year, but only now is it available to everyone, the report added.
Previously, Twitter offered users the ability to manually adjust autoplay and media quality.
"We're releasing some exciting new changes, including an option in your ‘Data usage' settings to use less data while you browse, a simpler way to manage who's in your group messages, improvements to how people interact with polls using 'VoiceOver' and better labels for certain types of ad," the description of the new Twitter update on Apple App Store reads.
'VoiceOver' is a text-to-speech feature in iOS and Mac OS that allows people with visual impairments to use their Apple devices right. The "data saver" feature, that has been available on Twitter for Windows and Twitter Lite, has been in testing with some users since earlier this year, but only now is it available to everyone, the report added.
Previously, Twitter offered users the ability to manually adjust autoplay and media quality.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pro Kabaddi: After Asian Games Low, All Eyes on Cash-rich Tournament
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000
- Ranveer Singh Increases the October Heat with Victoria’s Secret Model on Vogue Cover
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale And Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Smartphone Deals Lined up
- I am Scared of People's Expectations, Says Swapna Barman
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...