Twitter's New Update Makes Videos Less Pixelated, Another Safety Feature Incoming

Twitter says the company has made “updates to improve video quality" on the platform. In a tweet, the social media giant claims the newly uploaded videos will appear less pixelated for a better watching experience. Speaking more over the development, Twitter told The Verge that it removed a pre-processing step to address the issue. That step apparently splits the clip that a user is trying to upload into smaller chunks for easier processing. Users must note that only new videos will see quality improvement, while old videos on the platform cannot benefit from this update (yet).

Some users also took to Twitter to verify Twitter’s claims on improved quality. Some uploads did show an improvement in audio quality and frame rate. Reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong also uploaded a video intended to put the supposed improvements to the test.

Apparently video quality is better now on Twitter… What’s the verdict? pic.twitter.com/QsEmTuX59A— JackFrags (@jackfrags) September 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Twitter is testing another feature to limit unwelcomed, toxic replies on your tweets. In a post, Twitter Senior Product Designer Paula Barcante said, “We’re exploring new controls called ‘Filter’ and ‘Limit’ that could help you keep potentially harmful content — and people who might create that content — away from your replies. Twitter has been trying to limit the toxic replies you can get on its website by giving you tools that allow you to be more proactive in preventing them from going through. It is also testing another feature that automatically blocks hateful messages. Users who activate the new “Safety Mode" will see their “mentions" filtered for seven days so that they don’t see messages flagged as likely to contain hate speech or insults.

