Twitter's Paid Service Twitter Blue Pricing Officially Revealed, Here's How Much It Will Cost

Twitter Blue, the microblogging site’s paid service, has been in the works for quite some time, and today, we finally got information over its official pricing. According to Twitter’s updated Apple App Store listing, the page highlights the in-app purchase at $2.99 (roughly Rs 200) per month though this paid tier is not yet available to subscribe. However, the test model is available to select customers, and notable reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong shared some of the features that come with the paid tier. She claims that users can enjoy colour themes and custom app icons with Twitter Blue. The company is also planning to add a Reader mode soon, she adds.

Previously, Wong had also claimed that Twitter Blue might have different tiers, meaning each tier could pack separate features. The paid service is said to include features such as Collections to let users “save and organise" favourite tweets into one place and provide access to a “clutter-free" news reading experience with Scroll that the micro-blogging company acquired early this month. Notably, Twitter surveyed select users about a paid service last year, and the questionnaire included a list of features that the platform considered adding. The list included features such as undo send, custom colour options, profile badges, auto-replies, social listening, brand surveys, custom stickers and hashtags, job ads, insights into other accounts, and education resources. Earlier this month, Twitter started rolling out a new Tip Jar feature on its Android and iOS apps to allow users to send money directly to their favourite Tweeters. To use the tip jar, users need to tap on a newly-added dollar bill icon next to someone’s username when viewing their profile on one of Twitter’s mobile apps. Users will be able to toggle the tip jar feature too, in case they don’t want people randomly sending them cash. Twitter Tip Jar is available in select regions.

