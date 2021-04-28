Twitter’s Vaccine Fact Box Is Now Visible With Helpful Info, As India Fights The COVID-19 Wave

Twitter users in India will now be able to see a new element at the top of their timeline when they open the Twitter app on their phones. This box will be a vaccine fact box with the latest information about Coronavirus, or COVID-19 vaccinations, facts about the COVID-19 vaccines, details about what health experts say, how vaccines work, how vaccines are being distributed, vaccine effectiveness, what to do after receiving the vaccine and more. The content will be available in English and Hindi. Tapping on the Learn More option in the box opens up. This data will also be provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) of the Government of India. Here, you will also be able to see tweets from official Twitter handles of the government and authorities as well as verified information.

At the time of writing this, News18 can confirm that the vaccine fact box is now showing on Twitter for iPhone as a server-side update but isn’t yet visible on the Android app logged in with the same account—this could be a phased rollout and in case you don’t see it too, the update could arrive anytime in the next few hours. “As COVID-19 vaccinations become more widely available, we want you to have access to the latest vaccine info in your country. This week you’ll see a prompt in your timeline that links to sources about vaccine safety, efficacy, and news from public health experts,” Twitter had said in an official statement earlier this week. The first glimpses of this new information box were also seen a few days ago with a similar box in the COVID-19 section in the Search tab in the Twitter app. The social media platform had confirmed that this new prompt element will be rolling out to all users this week and will sit at the top of their timeline screens. Earlier, the social media network acknowledged what it calls a “people’s movement” and used the hashtag #Covid19IndiaHelp while pointing out to the advanced search option that will allow users to filter for fields such a specific hashtag, a time period in which the tweet was posted or even tweets from a particular account.

