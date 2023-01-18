Two Arrested For Stealing 57 Apple iPhones from Gurugram Store

The Gurugram Police has arrested a former manager of a prominent electronics retailer store and his friend for allegedly making away with 57 iPhones that they planned to sell in Nepal, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, on January 5, 60 iPhone mobiles, 4 smartwatches and 2 laptops were found missing from Reliance Digital Store at Ardee Mall in Sector 52.

Based on the complaint about the theft, an FIR was registered on January 6.

The crime unit Sector 40 team on Monday arrested the accused, Narendra Kumar, who worked as a manager at the store, and his friend, courier boy Ashok Kumar.

Narender told police that he made duplicate keys of the store and planned to steal the items from there as he was aware of gaining access to it.

”The arrested accused confessed that in order to become rich quickly, they had stolen the items from the store. We have recovered 57 stolen iPhones, four smart watches and two laptops from their possession. Further probe is underway”, said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime. .

.

