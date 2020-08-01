Two more people charged in relation to Twitter hack - U.S. Justice Dept

The U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday that two more people have been charged in relation to a July 15 Twitter hack that took over the accounts of VIPs including former President Barack Obama and billionaire Bill Gates.

In a statement, the Justice Department identified the men as Mason Sheppard, of Bognor Regis in the United Kingdom, and Nima Fazeli of Orlando, Florida.

A third person, a 17-year-old, has been charged in relation to the hack by Florida prosecutors.

