English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Two New Google Tools Launched to Help Improve Page Speed on Mobiles

The post also mentions that there is a 20 percent fall in sales conversion upon every one-second delay in loading time.

News18.com

Updated:February 28, 2018, 7:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Two New Google Tools Launched to Help Improve Page Speed on Mobiles
Google Impact calculator. (Image: Google)
Google, in an attempt to help businesses avert the revenue loss due to slow mobile websites, has unveiled two new tools as a solution at the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The new tools announced are termed ‘Speed Scorecard’ and ‘Impact Calculator’. While the former is essentially a speed comparison tool for mobile websites, the other quantifies the revenue loss due to low loading speed of a mobile website.

Backed by a Chrome User Experience Report, the Speed Scorecard will provide insights to the website owners on the loading time of their mobile websites in comparison with other similar websites.

As per Google’s recommendation, a site should be able to load within five seconds on a 3G connection and within three seconds in case of a 4G connection on a mid-range smartphone.

The post also mentions that there is a 20 percent fall in sales conversion upon every one-second delay in loading time. To prevent this, the Impact Calculator, another tool announced by Google calculates the monetary loss that a business might suffer due to a slow load time.

Watch: Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look at MWC 2018


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES