TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Two U.S. senators seek ban on collecting customer biometric data without consent

Two U.S. senators seek ban on collecting customer biometric data without consent

Two U.S. senators are proposing legislation to prohibit private companies from collecting biometric data without consumers and employees' consent.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 6, 2020, 10:40 AM IST
Share this:

Two U.S. senators are proposing legislation to prohibit private companies from collecting biometric data without consumers and employees’ consent.

Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon said this week he is introducing the reform measure along with independent Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont. The effort comes after growing concerns about biometric data collection among private companies, including the use of facial-recognition technology.

The senators cited a recent Reuters investigation into Rite Aid’s facial-recognition program among other reports causing alarm about the technology’s use.

“We have to fight against a ‘big brother’ surveillance state that eradicates our privacy and our control of our own information, be it a threat from the government or from private companies,” Merkley said in a statement.

The bill is backed by the American Civil Liberties Union, Electronic Frontier Foundation and Open Technology Institute.

Also Watch

Mumbai Receives 294 Mm Rain In 12 Hours, Massive Flooding & Destruction Reported Across City

This year, Merkley introduced legislation to impose a moratorium on all federal governmental use of facial-recognition technology until Congress passes a bill outlining specific uses. Congress has held committee hearings on facial recognition, but no legislation has been approved.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 6, 2020, 10:40 AM IST
Next Story
Loading