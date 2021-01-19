TWS Earbuds to Look Out for At Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Sales: Best Deals on AirPods, Jabra Elite 65t

India's leading e-commerce players Amazon and Flipkart are hosting their respective sale events in the country, as a part of the Republic Day celebration. Both the Amazon Great Republic Day sale and Flipkart Big Savings Day sale events are live for Prime and Plus members, respectively, while regular buyers will have access to deals starting tomorrow. As a part of the sale event, a variety of TWS earbuds from Sony, Jabra, and more are getting temporary price cuts bundled with other deals. The same sale offers extend to other products as well, that include smartphones, laptops, tablets, and more.

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will conclude on January 24, while the Amazon Great Republic Day sale will last till January 23. Customers can avail cashback offers with Amazon ICICI Pay credit card or Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, during the respective sale events. Additionally, select TWS earbuds also have no-cost EMI option available with limited credit cards. So in case, you're planning to purchase new true wireless earphones during this Republic Day sale season, here's a list you may want to consider.

Sony WF-XB700: The TWS earbuds by Sony are currently retailing at Rs 6,990 instead of Rs 9,990 on Amazon. Prime members can also enjoy an additional 10 percent discount of up to Rs 1,500 with SBI credit card on both regular and EMI transactions. In terms of features, the Sony WF-XB700 come with the IPX4 water resistance rating and support for SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. The earbuds are designed for bass lovers and can deliver up to 18 hours of total battery life.

Apple AirPods 2-Generation: The second-generation Apple AirPods are retailing at Rs 13,990 and Rs 12,490, during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale and Flipkart Big Savings Day sale events, respectively. The Amazon variant is relatively more expensive as the device's case supports wireless charging. Customers can enjoy cashback deals with the Amazon ICICI Pay credit card or Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. The Apple AirPods offer up to 24 hours of music playback time and support Siri voice assistance. The earbuds feature the proprietary H1 chip to enhance the audio quality.

Crossbeats Pebble 2020: The Crossbeats Pebble TWS earbuds are available at Rs 2,799 (MRP Rs 4,999) during the Amazon sale. The earphones by Crossbeats can deliver up to 24 hours of battery with the charging case and support Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. Other features include voice assistance support, touch controls and punchy bass. Customers can enjoy 10 percent off with SBI credit card or avail no-cost EMI option with select domestic banks.

Jabra Elite 65t: The premium Jabra Elite 65t TWS earphones are getting a massive discount and are currently selling at Rs 3,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999). The earbuds offer up to 15 hours of battery and can be customised with the Jabra Sound+ app. They also pack four microphones to provide clear audio during phone calls. The earphones' sale deals include no-cost EMI with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card and 10 per cent off with SBI Bank credit.

Realme Buds Air Pro: The Realme Buds Air Pro are getting a price of Rs 1,000 and are available at Rs 3,999 via Flipkart. Additionally, customers can purchase the device from the Realme India website, that is also hosting the RealPublic Day sale. The earbuds feature a dual-microphone system for ANC and voice calls. Other notable features include fast charging, touch controls, and IPX4 water resistance.